Family of Dame Vera Lynn fundraise to build a memorial

A fundraiser has been launched by the family of Dame Vera Lynn to build a memorial to the late singer on the White Cliffs of Dover.

Sculptor Paul Day has been chosen to create the memorial, which would capture the essence of Dame Vera.

The appeal will launch on Friday, which is the one-year anniversary of her death. Conservative MP, David Amess, is also backing the appeal.

The location of the statue has been inspired by Dame Vera's famous song, The White Cliffs of Dover.

Singers such as Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tim Rice and Katherine Jenkins have all previously backed the campaign to have a permanent memorial to Dame Vera installed on the cliffs.