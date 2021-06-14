A pair of rescue dogs who first crossed paths when they were both brought to Battersea’s Old Windsor centre at the start of the year have become so inseparable that staff at the charity are now searching for a loving home for them to go to together.

Seven-year-old Greyhound Coral arrived at the Berkshire rescue in January when her elderly owner could no longer look after her.

Coral had previously been at Battersea several years earlier, and she found being back in kennels stressful so the centre’s manager, Kaye Mughal, offered her a foster home.

A few weeks later, nine-year-old Saluki, TJ, was given to the charity following a change in his family’s circumstances. As a very nervous dog, staff decided to see if having his very own emotional support dog would help build his confidence and so he was sent to stay with Kaye and Coral.

It was love at first sight for the pair thanks to their mutual love of fitness (running laps of the garden and scenic walks) and mindfulness (long afternoon naps together).

Kaye said, “At Battersea we see plenty of the dogs in our care make friends with one another while out on walks or during play dates but rarely, if ever, have we seen such a strong bond develop between two of our residents. It has been so special watching both dogs grow in confidence in each other’s company, particularly TJ who has really come out of his shell since Coral came into his life. They are an incredibly sweet pair and deserve to live happily ever after, together, in a loving home."

TJ and Coral have their own personalities and unique quirks despite her laidback nature Coral wears the trousers in the relationship, with the more timid TJ preferring to take his companion’s lead until he feels comfortable in his surroundings. Their different characters complement one another perfectly though and we have no doubt that both will make fantastic additions to the right home. Battersea's Old Windsor Centre

The charity is appealing for people with an understanding of sighthounds who have space and love for two fantastic new pets, to get in touch

Staff at the rescue are ideally looking for potential owners who have already cared for a nervous dog, as TJ will always be a sensitive soul, and know what to expect from owning a sighthound (or two).

The canine couple’s dream home would be somewhere nice and quiet, with a decent sized garden where they can spend their days chasing one another before curling up in bed together.

Kaye added, “Taking on any new pet is a big responsibility, so adding two to your family at the same time is a huge commitment and understandably not suitable for everyone. However, we’re confident the right new owners are out there. We’re encouraging anyone with experience of caring for sighthounds, and the time to dedicate to our dynamic duo, to register with our rehoming team. Until then, I’m more than happy for the lovebirds to continue staying with me – watching their love blossom has been a truly wonderful thing to witness.”

144 days they have spent at the charity’s Old Windsor centre

34 days is the average length of stay for a Battersea dog

The charity has no time limit on an animal’s stay and they will remain in their care until the right home can be found for them.

It is unfortunately not uncommon for sighthounds like this ‘couple’ to wait longer than most breeds to find a new home.