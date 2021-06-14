June 21 easing delayed: The South reacts

Play video

Video report by Charlotte Briere-Edney

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce later today whether the planned relaxation of lockdown rules will go ahead.

If so called 'freedom day' is delayed, it could mean any large events or wedding's already planned will have to be scaled down or postponed.

Businesses at a wedding fair in Sussex are among those concerned about the impact that could have.

The plan was that from today venues and events would be allowed to operate without capacity limits, and the cap on guests at weddings would be lifted.

But the reopening is be delayed so that more people can be vaccinated and receive second doses, amid rising cases of the Delta variant of Covid19. It's another blow to struggling businesses.

Many nightclubs have spent thousands, even hundreds of thousand of pounds preparing to re-open. That's on top of the millions of pounds of revenue which has been lost since the doors closed.

Steve Brine, the MP for Winchester and Chandler's Ford gave his reaction to today's delayed lifting of lockdown

UKHospitality, which represents pubs, bars and restaurants, said the four week delay in restrictions will cost businesses three billion pounds in sales, and the Night Time Industries Association says it will legally challenge the delay to reopening.

Extending the lockdown is meant to save lives, but the extended restrictions are potentially ruinous for many people who are struggling make a living in the hospitality and entertainment industries.