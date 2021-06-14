Man injured by 'air rifle pellet' in town centre assault

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured by what's thought to be a pellet fired from an air rifle.

It happened on Friday night where the victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking through Basingstoke town centre. It was on Winchester Road between 10 and 10.30pm where he was hit on the elbow, sustaining a minor injury.

Police are now appealing for anyone with CCTV, Dash cam footage or were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with them.

They can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 44210229254.