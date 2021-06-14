Nearly 70 years on, nuclear test veteran calls for medal

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Andy Dickenson

A former RAF serviceman from Kent, who was forced to fly through a mushroom cloud when he was 19 years old, is now battling for recognition for both himself and thousands of others.

More than 20,000 British servicemen witnessed nuclear tests during the 1950s and 1960s.

The British programme began with Operation Hurricane on October 3 1952 and culminated in Grapple, a set of four nuclear weapons test series of early atomic bombs and hydrogen bombs carried out in 1957 and 1958 at Malden Island and Christmas Island.

John Folkes was one of them and his task was to collect radioactive samples from mushroom clouds. On one mission the blast flipped his plane over; the intense heat stripping the paintwork.

Many of the servicemen and their children have suffered health problems, which they blame on their exposure to the radiation

John's fight now is for a medal, battling on behalf of the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association - six months after their last application to the Government was rejected.

John is one of the last two 'cloud flyer' survivors - others going on to suffer rare cancers and infertility.

They were ordered to keep quiet under the Official Secrets Act, his voice now calling for his fellow servicemen to be recognised and with some cross-party support, it's hoped this time he'll be heard.