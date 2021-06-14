Pride of Britain Launch 2021

We want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes and we need your help.

Every year, we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

We're looking for the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year - and you just might know who that is. They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community.

Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

Here's what you need to do.

You can nominate someone by going to itv.com/prideofbritain

You'll also find nomination forms in the Daily Mirror newspaper.

This award is for an individual only and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.