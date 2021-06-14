Vandals smash defibrillator at East Sussex football club

A football club in East Sussex is appealing for information after vandals smashed their defibrillator.

Buxted FC, near Uckfield, said the incident happened early on Sunday morning and was "heartbreaking".

It was all caught on the club's CCTV system, with the footage now amassing close to a million views on Twitter.

A man and woman can be seen throwing the defibrillator at a wall and then stamping down on it, before proceeding to throw it again.

It comes hours after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, where he received life-saving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.

Richard Turner, chairman of Buxted FC said the incident was "absolutely disgusting".

The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that's ok? Everyone at the club is a volunteer, we work hard for what we've got, but now we'll have to raise funds to replace it. It's just heartbreaking. Richard Turner, chairman of Buxted FC

However, Mr Turner added that the community had been"brilliant" in its support and many people had offered to help install a new defibrillator.

The club has passed the footage on to Sussex Police, who are said to be investigating.