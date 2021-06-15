18-24 year olds in Wokingham among first their age to receive Covid vaccine

People aged 18-24 in Wokingham are among the first of their age to receive the Covid vaccine.

The programme is being rolled out across the borough, amid rising concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The walk-in clinic will be at Bulmershe Leisure Centre for two weeks and will be open from 9:30am until 8:30pm every day.

People are being reminded to bring their NHS number, proof of ID and proof of address.

Staff say they have the capacity to carry out 500 vaccines a day.

Surge testing is also taking place in Wokingham and Reading, and is planned for Bracknell from Wednesday (16/06).

Residents in Bulmershe & Whitegates, Evendons, Norreys and Westcott are being encouraged to come forward.

Residents can check if their postcode is in one of the four areas here.