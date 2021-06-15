Fears raised over "detention" of migrant children

Concerns have been raised over the "detention" of unaccompanied migrant children arriving in Dover.

It comes after Kent County Council said it would be unable to take any new children into its care, having reached breaking point.

The Home Office is now caring for children at its "Kent Intake Unit" in Dover - a short term holding centre whilst a place is found with another local authority.

However, the move has led to fears over their possible detention at the KIU, which was among sites criticised by inspectors last year for holding children for "far too long".

Reacting to the news, Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, told the PA news agency:

"It is of deep concern that the Home Office is going to start detaining traumatised refugee children at our border.

"We believe these detentions are unlawful and are currently exploring our options to challenge this practice."

The Home Office, however, denies such claims.