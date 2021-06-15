Parking charges to change in Southampton

Parking charges are set to change in Southampton as part of plans to help the city recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

The "Get Southampton Moving" campaign will see parking charges scrapped after 6pm on Weekdays and removed entirely on Sundays.

The change will take effect on the 21st of June and last until the 19th of July.

Charges will only apply at the following times:

Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) in all council off-street car parks (including multi-storey car parks).

Monday to Saturday (8am to 8pm) in all council on-street pay and display locations.

The council says the move will encourage more people back in to the city, which will support local businesses and the night-time economy.

However, those visiting the city will still have to follow Covid guidelines after the Government pushed back the final stage of unlocking yesterday.