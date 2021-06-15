Roadmap reaction: Brides-to-be on scrapping of guest limits
Reaction continues to pour in after the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday 14th June that that plans to relax the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on 21st June have been postponed.
The original plan was for the fourth and final step out of lockdown not to happen before 21st June. The new date for step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown is Monday 19th July.
Step 4 includes the removal of legal limits on social contact and the reopening of the remaining businesses that had to close during lockdown – including nightclubs, and to ease restrictions on large events and performances.
There was some relief for people preparing to get married with the news that restrictions on the number of wedding guests will be lifted from 21 June, so that more than 30 people can attend a wedding, as long as social distancing is observed.One bride-to-be, Danielle Cox from Maidstone, has rearranged her wedding for justafter the new date for the end of lockdown.
According to the guidance on the Government website, which details theupdated changes in full, the number of guests allowed at weddings, civilpartnerships and receptions will depend on how many people the venue canaccommodate safely, with social distancing measures in place. This will bebased on a Covid-19 risk assessment and the measures put in place at the venueto limit the spread of Covid-19.
The increase in the number of guests allowed has come just in time for Sarah O'Donovanand her fiancé, who had both been worried about the 30-person limit.
There are still restrictions on ceremonies and receptions so that they are Covid-secure. Step 3 restrictions remain, such as table service, face coverings and restrictions on dancing and singing.