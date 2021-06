With restrictions easing and the rules around leisure travel becoming more relaxed, rail operator Southern has been reaching out to local communities to support those with additional needs who may be nervous about using the railway again

Today, a group of young people are being shown around Horley station to give them the chance to see what's changed, which should make the transition back to regular travel less stressful.

'We want people to come back to the railway. We know it will be different, but we want to show people the measures we're putting in place so that people feel more confident. Paul Wyborn, Southern Railway

Matthew Riddle feels happy to be shown what new restrictions are in place.

At first I thought it was going to be really different but then it still felt second nature to me. Just with a few new restrictions which I'm happy to abide by, as we've all got to get through this together. Matthew Riddle, Rail User

Rob Hayes feels more confident using the railway after the session

I found it very interactive because you've got the manager showing you where to go if you're stuck; what to say to the train guards if your ticket doesn't work; so I've found today quite helpful. Rob Hayes, Rail user