Body found following fire at property in Romsey

A body has been found following a fire at a property in Romsey.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Winchester Road, Crampmoor, at around 7am this morning (16 June).

Fire crews from Romsey, Eastleigh and Southampton all attended the blaze.

Road closures have been in place and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Hampshire Police confirmed that a body was found at the address.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire, the force said.