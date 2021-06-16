The Summer Solstice at Stonehenge has been cancelled because of the delay to the end of lockdown, organisers have said.

English Heritage, who manage the ancient site, said they had taken the " extremely difficult decision" to cancel the event.

A live stream of the solstice will still be available, and access for small groups from the druid and pagan community will be arranged, they said.

Both the summer and winter solstice events were cancelled last year because of coronavirus restrictions.

Under the Step 3 rules, events involving more than 4,000 people are not permitted.

English Heritage said that attendances at Stonehenge can fluctuate between 7,000 and 30,000 people during the night.

Credit: PA

The solstice is one of many events cancelled because of the delay to the ending of lockdown restrictions.

Brighton Half Marathon has been postponed until October because of the change of plan announced by the Prime Minister on Monday.