A tortoise at a West Sussex wildlife park has become an internet sensation, thanks to her love of a slide in her enclosure.

A video of Sybil climbing up and then sliding down a specially built chute has now been viewed more than 3.8 million times on Facebook.

Keepers said that the tortoise, who lives at Fishers Farm Park in Wisborough Green, often enjoys time on the slide, before she heads out into her outside field.

The full video, which runs to more than 4 and a half minutes, shows Sybil making a full loop of her enclosure, twice returning to an artificial grass chute and sliding down on her belly.

Fishers Farm Park commented on Facebook to say that she does this "just for fun then she goes to play in her outside field."

They later added that Sybil "can't believe how much you've all loved watching her on her slide."