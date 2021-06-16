Tributes paid to mother of five who died following cliff fall in Dorset

A mother-of-five who died after falling from a cliff has been described byfriends as a "wonderful lady with a heart of gold".

Tahira Jabeen, from Birmingham, died after falling from a precipice at Durdle Door near Lulworth at around 3pm on Monday.

Friends and family have set up a fundraising page for her daughters which has so far raised more than £3,000.

On the JustGiving page a colleague described her as "a caring and jolly person who lost her life in such a tragic accident".

Another friend, said: "(She was) a much loved and missed wonderful lady with a heart of gold. A much loved person by many. Always happy and smiling. She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her. In loving memory of a very dear friend and colleague, rest in peace. Gone but not forgotten."

Another tribute from a friend on the site says: "Such a lovely bubbly loving person, always had a smile on her face and made everyone laugh, will be missed so much and by so many."

The incident on Monday is being investigated by Dorset Police.