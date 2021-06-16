Why are cyclists riding 2,000 miles taking in some of the South's cathedrals?
Combine cycling with some stunning examples of architecture and what do you get...
The 42 English Cathedrals in 42 days challenge.What started at the end of may in Newcastle has now arrived in the South with groups of cyclists traveling with a bronze baton around the country as part of a 2,000 mile relay.
This week the baton and a group of cyclists arrived at Rochester Cathedral and among them,
"The idea of the baton relay was to encourage people to visit their local cathedrals reassured that they would receive a welcome and to visit their cathedrals by bike because it's good for the health and good for the environment."
At each Cathedral a ceremony takes place where the baton is handed over.
The Rev’d Canon Dr Gordon Giles had the honour at Rochester Cathedral.
Among the cycle routes:
Guildford to Chichester (39 miles)
Chichester to Portsmouth (19 miles)
Portsmouth to Winchester (29 miles)
Winchester to Salisbury (28 miles)View a list of cycling routes in full
From Rochester Cathedral the journey continues to Canterbury Cathedral and on Wednesday morning cyclist Colin Lovell was one of three to set off on the 30 mile journey.