Worthing school joins 50,000 children to march for road safety

Children and teachers across the South East are campaigning for safer roads, so they can walk through their communities without fear of traffic and pollution.

The pupils at Springfield Infants in Worthing are just some of the 50,000 pupils across the country taking part in a national campaign for safer roads.

Springfield Infant pupils take part in Brake's Kids Walk

The aim of the ’Brake Kids Walk with Shaun the Sheep’ is to highlight the need for footpaths, cycle paths, slower traffic and safer places to cross.

It's also to encourage parents to make safer choices if they drive their children to school.

Although parents do their best, we do get one or two, and it only takes one or two to cause an accident which is why we are doing this today. Becky Wycherley - Headteacher, Springfield Infants School

The South East has the highest rate of child road casualties in the UK - 2,327 in 2019

Kent has the greatest number of child road casualties in the the region - on average 585 children are killed or injured each year.

Although numbers in the South East are falling, 50 children a week still get killed or injured on our region's roads but any child that’s hurt is one too many.