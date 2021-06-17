Cattle lorry collides with scaffolding

Firefighters from Midhurst were called out to an unusual incident the morning: a lorry full of cows had completely taken out a large amount of scaffolding in Petworth Market Square.

The lorry appears to have arrived from Germany, meaning the driver could have underestimated how close he was to the scaffolding, with the drivers' seat being on the left-hand side.

Thankfully, as it was early in the morning, they managed to avoid injuring anyone. Although those living by no-doubt had a rude awakening.

Scaffolders and fire crews have been working to make the site safe. Credit: @43Midhurst

Staff from the Rountree Tyron Gallery, situated nearby, were at the scene this morning and said they hoped it would be cleared up by lunchtime as its the set-up day for the Petworth Park fair which starts tomorrow.

Meanwhile a combination of West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Sussex Road Police and a team of scaffolders are making the scene safe.