Watch: full video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

An electric bus powered by a hydrogen fuel cell has hit the streets of Sevenoaks, as part of a week-long trial.

The single-deck vehicle has a range of 250 miles, with the only by-product being water and steam.

It is one of a number of new technologies being considered by Kent County Council (KCC) as it looks to make public transport more environmentally friendly.

The bus mixes oxygen from the air with hydrogen gas to create electricity in its fuel cell.

The Cabinet Member for Transport, Cllr David Brazier, admitted to ITV News Meridian that the county has been “a little bit” behind the curve when it comes to adopting greener bus technology.

“These are clean, and quiet and in an area like Sevenoaks where there is a persistent air quality problem, they could well be a substantial part of the answer,” Cllr Brazier added.

He was one of a number of officials from KCC, Go Coach and Abellio who attended a ride-along event in Sevenoaks on Clean Air Day on Thursday, 17 June.

Cllr David Brazier, Kent County Council, Con

It was hoped that the vehicle could have operated on a public route, but delays at the DVLA have prevented the Portuguese registration plates being swapped for UK ones, meaning it can only currently be used for invited guests.

But operator Go Coach has taken the opportunity to educate the next generation on the technology involved.

“What we’re doing is trying to get it out to as many people as we can,” said Austin Blackburn, managing director of Go Coach.

“Yesterday, we took it to a local school, Knole Academy, and did two of their science classes with it, because we need to get young people engaged with this alternative fuelling.”

Tony Tomsett, from Caetano UK, explains how the bus works

KCC is preparing to invite private companies to bid to run its Fastrack service in Dartford and Gravesham from 2022.

Officials want the entire 27-strong diesel fleet to be replaced by zero-emissions vehicles. As well as hydrogen, they are also considering pantograph high-powered electric charging, which was tested in 2018.

Shane Hymers, Fastrack development manager, said: “While we haven’t yet landed on a preferred approach for energy, one thing is certain, diesel’s days… are numbered.”

Electric buses charged via overhead gantries were tested on the Fastrack route in Dartford in 2018. Credit: Kent County Council

Last year, Brighton and Hove Buses started trials of a hydrogen fuel cell double decker bus, and has also introduced electric-hybrid vehicles.

A number of hydrogen buses have operated in Greater London since the early 2000s.

In March, the government’s national bus strategy set an ambition of introducing 4,000 new green buses in England.