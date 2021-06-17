Flash flooding hits the South-East after dramatic thunderstorms

Flash flooding and dramatic lightning shows were seen across the South East last night as thunderstorms battered parts of Kent and Sussex.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for the South-East, which will last until 9pm on Thursday and cover the period between 6am on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said parts of the South East could be drenched with up to 2 inches of rain in just two hours on Thursday, and up to 2.8 inches on Friday.

One viewer posted this footage from Horsmonden, Kent

He said: "The storms will most likely be coming in on Thursday afternoon and lasting into the evening. Prolonged and heavy rain is expected to spread northwards on Friday, but we're uncertain about how far north it will progress".

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called out last night to flash flooding in Hythe.

Water could be seen rushing through Hythe, flooding nearby properties and businesses in the early hours of this morning

In a statement, they said: "Crews were called to properties affected by floodwater in High Street and Chapel Street, and used submersible pumps to help clear the areas. No casualties were reported".

Between the storms, sunny spells and showers are expected in all areas. Stormy weather has already caused disruption at a popular beach in Kent, after a lightning strike triggered a power cut at a pumping station and wastewater was diverted to stop it flooding local properties.

Thanet Council warned people not to enter the area of beach below the high water mark between Margate Main Sands and Joss Bay

Southern Water apologised for the disruption, saying in a statement: "We're very sorry to report that, due to a lightning strike at Margate Wastewater Pumping Station overnight yesterday, wastewater was released via the emergency outfall into Palm Bay and Margate Sands".

The the heavily diluted incoming flows were diverted through the outfall to prevent wastewater backing up and to protect local properties from internal flooding. Southern Water

The Met office say that people living in the South should brace themselves for heavy downpours on Friday.