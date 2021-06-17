Over 18s take chance to get vaccinated

Play video

With cases on the rise again in Reading, efforts to combat Coronavirus are being ramped up. Today the town's first vaccination walk in centre opened at the council offices.

Over 18s who live, work or study in four areas of the RG1 post code can get their first vaccine here with no appointment needed.

Meradin Peachey, Director of Public Health for Berkshire West, said: "This variant is spreading in Reading so we wanted to try and stop the transmission before it gets to the levels we're seeing in the North West".

"In the North West they've got well over 200, 300 per 100,000. Reading is 99 per 100,000 at the moment".

According to Public Health England 248 cases of the Delta variant were recorded in Reading by June the 9th, four times the amount a week before.

People who aren't vaccinated are more likely to become ill or be hospitilised as a result of catching the Delta variant so health officials say having the jab is the best way to protest yourself and help minimise the spread.

Those present gave their reactions to getting the jab: "I want to have a better chance at not getting Corona other than going out with my friends and getting it and maybe spreading it on to them."

"I go to Reading Uni and they fired off an email to us and said come down and get a vaccine."

"I'm living with my parents and I felt like it was kind of my responsibility to get vaccinated to protect them as well."

In Aldershot today, a one day only walk in clinic was also offering over 18s the chance to get their vaccines.

And earlier this week, people aged between 18 and 24, living in parts of Wokingham, were urged to come forward for their first dose.The government has said everyone over 18 will be eligible of their first vaccine by the end of this week.

But reports suggest experts are not planning to recommend jabs for children at the moment. Vaccines here at Reading Borough Council will be offered until June the 27th.