Harry Redknapp shows Fred around his new eco home

Play video

WATCH: Fred gets the guided tour of Harry's new house

One man who's convinced England will win tonight is former Pompey and Saints manager Harry Redknapp. He and his wife Sandra will be watching the match at their new house in Poole.

If Harry can get the television working properly!At a time when we're all being encouraged to do our bit for the environment, Harry and Sandra are leading by eco-example. Because their new home has all the eco mod-cons.Not that Harry, who's a bit like Fred, has yet got to grips with them all. Fred went along to meet him and Sandra.