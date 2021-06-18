Inquest into Shoreham airshow deaths delayed until 2022
The inquest into the deaths of 11 men who died in the Shoreham Airshow crash has been postponed from October 2021 to next year.
Eleven local men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 near Shoreham Airport on 22 August 2015.
West Sussex County Council says the delay is after the Coroner applied to the High Court for permission to access material from the criminal trial.
It is not the first time the inquest has been delayed. It was due to take place in September 2020, but was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now due to pressures on the High Court, the Coroner has provisionally secured a new date from Monday 7 February 2022 – Friday 18 March 2022.
The 11 men who died in the air crash, whose families have been informed of the delay, were:
Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76 of Brighton
Dylan Archer, 42 of Brighton
Anthony David Brightwell, 53 of Hove
Matthew Grimstone, 23 of Brighton
Matthew Wesley Jones, 24 of Littlehampton
James Graham Mallinson, 72 of Newick
Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23 of Goring-by-Sea
Mark Alexander Reeves, 53 of Seaford
Jacob Henry Schilt, 23 of Brighton
Richard Jonathan Smith, 26 of Hove
Mark James Trussler, 54 of Worthing
West Sussex Senior Coroner, Penelope Schofield, said: “It is with regret that I have had to further postpone the inquest due to take place in October this year.
"However, it is not possible to continue with the inquest until the outcome of my application to the High Court is known."