Knives seized from Kent streets turned into commemorative shield

Knives removed from the streets of Kent have been turned into a commemorative shield that will be awarded to dedicated police officers.

All of the weapons featured on the shield have been handed over to a Thanet knife amnesty.

After knives were handed in across Thanet during an amnesty - Inspector James Ross wanted to see if something positive could be created using the blades

The shield was made by Broadstairs-based sculptor Gordon Fox,, who used his blacksmith skills to shape and etch the work of art.

The Jon Odell shield is named after an officer who was killed on duty in Margate.

It's currently on display at the Pie Factory gallery in Margate but it will be presented annually to officers in Thanet who are recognised by the force for their outstanding work.

Video report by Sarah Saunders