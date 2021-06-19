Man arrested after schoolgirl grabbed in Fareham

Police are investigating after a schoolgirl was grabbed by a man on her way to school along Wallisdean Avenue in Fareham yesterday morning (Friday 18 June).

It was reported that between 8am and 8.30am, a group of teenage girls were on their way to school when one of the girls was grabbed by a man they did not know who was making inappropriate comments.

The girl was not injured during this incident.

As a result of investigations, a 53-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested in connection with this incident. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Dal Andrews said: “Incidents of this nature are rare but we understand this will be upsetting for the local community.

“Please be reassured that officers have been making enquiries in the area and have arrested a man. We have also been working with the school the girls attend to ensure all pupils are safeguarded and supported.

“Police and partners regularly work with local schools to provide resources and advice around outdoor safety for children.

“We have not received any other reports of incidents of this nature happening in the area, but if you have any concerns, or any information about the incident in question, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 quoting 44210239141, or speak to the safeguarding officer at school if you are a parent.”