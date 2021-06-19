More than 2000 runners take part in Race to the King challenge

More than 2,000 participants took part in a challenging double marathon across the South Downs.

From Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex, the route winds along the spectacular South Downs Way, ending on the steps of Winchester Cathedral, one of the most historically significant buildings in the UK.

Runners, joggers and walkers alike can choose to complete the challenge across one or two days, with some resting in a halfway basecamp and others taking on the full 53 miles in one go.

To allow for social distancing mass start waves were moved and participants set off individually at 3 second intervals, more akin to a time trial event.

Additional measures at all key venues where people could gather were also implemented, including self-declaration forms to confirm no one arrived with symptoms, temperature checks on arrival and mask wearing whilst at any key location such as the start, basecamp and finish.

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports: “It is so fantastic to be back! The whole team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for our first physical event since 2019. How wonderful to see the Threshold community reunited again – this has been such a special weekend for all involved.”