New walk-in Wellbeing Centre opens in Horsham

The pandemic has been stressful for many people and some have turned to old bad habits as a way of coping. The new Wellbeing Centre in Horsham offers free advice to help with anything from losing weight, getting active, giving up smoking or excessive drinking or improving mental health.

Play video

The new centre will offer residents the opportunity to pop in and sit down and talk about how a few small changes to their health and wellbeing will help them move forward in a positive way.

Gavin Philps lost 4 stone after seeking advice from the Wellbeing Centre

It's very tough making the first steps. I was a big, huge bloke who's made those first steps and my health has improved. Gavin Philps, Wellbeing Centre user

You can find out about the following services:

· Healthy eating and weight loss

· Pre-diabetes

· Getting active

· Improving strength and balance

· Quitting smoking

· Wellbeing checks (MOTs and NHS Health Checks)

· Alcohol awareness and reduction

· Simple steps to improve your mental wellbeing

· Wellbeing support for workplaces

· Other local services offering support.

For more information about the Wellbeing Centre click here.