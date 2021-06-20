Covid jab walk-in centre in Canterbury vaccinates hundreds of over 18s

Students queued round the block as more than 300 over-18s were vaccinated in the first hour of a walk-in Covid clinic in Canterbury.

Augustine Hall at Christ Church University has been hosting a mass vaccine clinic today, and urging others to head there for their first jab.

No appointments are necessary at the clinic

No appointments are required and anyone from anywhere in Kent aged over 18 can attend.

The session is being run by Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust (KCHT) and is open to anyone for first doses of the Pfizer jab – or those who need a second dose of Pfizer whose first dose was at least eight weeks ago. It is not open to those who have had AstraZeneca.

The clinic opened at 8.30am as is expected to remain open until at least 7pm.

Students queued round the block to get their first Covid vaccine

Yesterday, a vaccination centre for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine was held at the Sea Cadet site in Vauxhall Road. The GP-led team was hoping to vaccinate up to 1,000 people throughout the day.

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse at NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, who oversees the vaccination programme in the county, said: "Now that the final group of people are being invited for their jabs, we're keen to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

"Canterbury has seen a rise in the number of Delta variant cases recently so we are concentrating our efforts in the town centre this weekend.

Paula continued: "You may think Covid won't affect you but it's really important to get two doses of the jab to protect yourself, your family and your community. You could be spreading the virus without realising but the vaccine is saving lives and preventing hospitalisations. Please come along and play your part.

In Kent and Medway, almost 1,090,000 first doses and more than 792,000 second doses have been delivered since the programme began six months ago.

The NHS Covid vaccination programme started inviting the remaining adults for their jabs this week. Appointments can be made via the national booking service at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination but are not necessary for the walk-in clinics being held this weekend. People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 to book their jab.