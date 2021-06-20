Double murder investigation launched in Basingstoke- man arrested

Hampshire Police are investigating a double murder in Basingstoke.

Officers were called to an address in Buckland Avenue in the early hours of this morning.

They discovered two people – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s – who had sustained serious injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police say formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old man this morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: “We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community.

“Please be reassured that we have a number of officers working hard at the scene and the surrounding areas to establish the exact circumstances, and a man is in custody.

“We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another.

“If you live in the area and have any information or concerns about this incident, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers if you see them, or give us a call on 101 quoting Operation Carnation.”