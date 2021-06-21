Animal rehoming centre in Oxfordshire to close

Blue Cross, the animal welfare charity, has announced the closure of their site in Lewknor, Oxfordshire as they cut costs after a downturn in funding caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The charity says that they need to reduce costs and adapt their services so they can continue to help for pets and people that are in need.

Alongside the closure of the site in Lewknor, sites in Cambridge and Devon will also shut. It means that there will be redundancies for staff at the centres and in support offices.

Chris Burghes, CEO Blue Cross

CEO of the charity, Chris Burghes, says "This is an incredibly difficult decision for us, but what we think is in the best interests long term for the charity"

"What's assuring is that we will still be there for all the pet owners in Oxfordshire and the Thames Valley through our other centre at Burford, as well as our foster carers and our five rehabilitation centres across the United Kingdom."

£1 million Annual reduction of costs the charity needs to make

Chris Burghes said in a further statement regarding the redundancies: "We are extremely grateful for their contribution and very much hope they remain connected, in some way, to Blue Cross.