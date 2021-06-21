Dinosaur footprints from 6 different species found in Kent

Footprints from at least six different species of dinosaur, the very last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil 110 million years ago, have been found in Kent.

They were discovered in the cliffs and on the foreshore in Folkestone, with experts calling it an extraordinary find.

Palaeoartist’s impression of the Early Cretaceous dinosaurs and their footprints from 110 million years ago Credit: Megan Jacobs

The initial discovery of dinosaur footprints was by experienced fossil hunter, Steve Friedrich.

Steve Friedrich with his trackway Credit: Steve Friedrich

They were then identified by Philip Hadland, who works at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, alongside Portsmouth University Professor David Martill.

It's the first time dinosaur footprints have been found in the area, known as the "Folkestone Formation".

The footprints are from a variety of dinosaur, which shows there was a relatively high number of dinosaurs in southern England at the end of the Early Cretaceous period.

Professor of Palaeobiology, David Martill

Most of the findings are single footprints, but one discovery features six footprints from the same animal.

These dinosaurs would have been the last to walk on the British Isles because of sea level changes, which submerged the land for about 50 million years. During that time the dinosaurs went extinct, which is why experts believe they truly were the last to walk in Britain.

They're on display at the Folkestone Museum, so that everyone can enjoy this unique piece of history.