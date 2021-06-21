I do! - Couple finally tie the knot as some restrictions are eased

The last year has been a difficult one for anyone trying to get married. With strict limits on the numbers of guests making a big celebration impossible.

Many have rescheduled several times, hoping for a relaxation of the rules.

Today today the limit of 30 at a wedding venue was lifted, with some covid restrictions still in place.

We went to meet one couple who were finally permitted to 'tie the knot'.

Watch report by ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken: