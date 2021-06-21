Kent County Council urges domestic abuse awareness during Euro 2020

As the Euro 2020 season continues, Kent County Council is urging residents to be extra vigilant to the signs of domestic abuse.

The authority is leading a campaign called Show Domestic Abuse the Red Card, which encourages people to learn more about the crime and what they can do to help.

Football itself is not the cause for abuse, but research given to the council shows that the number of incidents of domestic abuse increases when England plays.

Cases increase by 38% when England loses and 26% when they win or draw.

A recreated photo which shows a women shielding herself from an agressor Credit: PA Images

A range of resources have been put together in Kent, including posters and social media posts, to highlight the need for awareness.

It's part of a wider initiative created by the partnership in response to the escalation of domestic abuse during covid-19.

The council says that anyone who needs help, or believes they are the victim of domestic abuse, will be able to access the necessary support.

As part of this important work, we urge everybody to join us during the Euro 2020 football championship to ‘Show Domestic Abuse the Red Card’, be vigilant in recognising the signs and help to direct victims to safety. Clair Bell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Public Health

If you believe you are a victim of domestic abuse the following resources are available to you.