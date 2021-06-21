Portsmouth welcomes its largest ever cruise ship into port

Portsmouth International Port has welcomed its largest ever cruise ship.

All 277 metres of Virgin Voyage's Scarlet Lady breezed into the port on Monday morning (21 June).

She weighs 110,000 tonnes and has space for 3,000 passengers.

She will make her maiden voyage in August with several sailings around the UK.

Mike Sellers Portsmouth International Port's director said: "This is fantastic news for the city and the wider travel industry, with Virgin Voyages committing to launching a series of domestic cruises exclusively from Portsmouth for the UK market.

Watch: People cheer as Scarlet Lady heads into port

"We are in no doubt eyes of the world will be on Scarlet Lady's debut, but there is no better harbour than this one, famous for its legendary maritime journeys.

"It will be a spectacle like no other as the distinctive Scarlet Lady sails through the spectacular harbour entrance, we can be sure sailors and crew will experience a warm Portsmouth reception."

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. "Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love."

"Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we're so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK."

Virgin Voyage's Scarlet Lady Credit: @PortsmouthProud

Thermal imaging scanners will be used to check the temperature of staff and customers, while the terminal has also been reconfigured into a one-way flow system with reduced capacity and space for social distancing.

Face coverings are mandatory for those travelling through the terminal, and cleaning practices have been enhanced.

From 6 August there will be a minimum of six sailings, varying between three to four night stays, where Scarlet Lady will sail around the UK.