Have these animals predicted the England v Czech Republic game?

Tuesday night (22 June) will see England take on the Czech Republic in their final group Euro match.

Regardless of the result, the Three Lions are through to the next round, but have these animals predicted the right outcome?

After Fred the Ferret got the score for the England v Scotland match wrong, the RSPCA in Leybourne has hastily brought out a replacement.

It is in the form of Mystic Malibu the pony, who was given the choice of eating from buckets bearing the England flag or that of the Czech Republic.

After a few moments, the five-year-old pony who is looking for a new home, went straight for England.

Laura Bowerick from the charity said: "Obviously here at the centre it's a bit of fun for the staff and the animals. It's a way of hopefully trying to promote them and find new homes for them."

Elsewhere at Beale Park in Pangbourne, squirrel monkeys made their own predictions.

Paul the animal keeper put out two containers, one for England one for the Czech Republic.

It didn't take long for Jake the squirrel monkey to go straight for England.

The world will find out later if they were right!

Both England v Czech Republic and Scotland v Croatia will kick-off on Tuesday, 22 June at 8pm BST.