Man arrested in connection with unsolved murder of Shani Warren in 1987

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman back in the 1980s.

The 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning (22 June) and is currently in police custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Shani Warren, whose body was found in a lake at Taplow near Maidenhead in April 1987.

Archive of the lake Shani Warren was found in. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She was found bound and gagged, but the mystery of Shani Warren's death has never been solved.

No further details have been released about the suspect.