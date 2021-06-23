Alan Turing £50 note arrives at post office near Bletchley Park

The new £50 banknote celebrating Alan Turing has arrived at a Post Office near where the Second World War hero carried out his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire.

The Bank of England banknote entered circulation on Wednesday. Ahmed Butt, postmaster for Bletchley Post Office in Buckinghamshire, said: "Many of my customers feel more comfortable dealing in cash."

The Post Office network maintains more than 11,500 branches. On average, over£2 billion of cash is withdrawn and deposited every month at them. The Post Office recently launched a "save our cash" campaign.

The new Alan Turing £50 banknote.