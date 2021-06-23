Drones take flight as council targets littering hotspots

Play video

The drone surveys and identifies the different types of litter

Drones are being used to help tackle the problem of rubbish in Bournemouth and Poole, in a move by BCP council to target littering hotspots.

The results support the beaches of the BCP region in addressing litter behaviors as the resort prepares for a busy summer season and influx of visitors.

The intelligence gathered from the drone data is helping inform street cleaning schedules and the placement of litter-busting interventions in the area’s green spaces, streets and beaches.

Trewin Restorick, Environmental charity Hubbub

Early data from the surveys collected shows that over 123,000 items were identified over the 7 days of half term, up from 22,266 in the March survey (454% increase).

The most littered items were:

47,467 Cigarettes

32,678 Paper (such as receipts and napkins)

6,578 Plastic fragments (eg. bits of plastic bottles, corners of confectionery wrapping)

6,977 items of litter (5.7%) were family-related items, including 370 toys, 342 wet wipes and 147 juice cartons

The world’s first disco bin that lights up and plays music

Environmental charity Hubbub today unveiled a range of playful initiatives to make the area’s bins more engaging and noticeable; from glow in the dark bins and the world’s first disco bin that lights up and plays music, to bins where you can vote with your rubbish and a Catch of the Day spoof fishmonger stall which will pop up at weekends.