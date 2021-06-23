Gosport War Memorial relatives have 'no confidence' in police investigation

Play video

David Wilson's aunt died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital. He's been trying to get answers ever since. Dulcie Middleton passed away twenty years ago.

Her nephew is one of ten families who say they have no confidence in the current police investigation because it isn't including previous failings by Hampshire Police as part of it's inquiries

David says: "The failings of Hampshire Police are central to revealing all the circumstances of each death at Gosport War Memorial Hospital. And really if the facts were put on the table for everyone to see, the situation with Opertion Magenta wouldn't continue".

Hampshire Police have previously said their first two investigations weren't up to the required standard. And the third wasn't wide enough in its scope.

That's why Operation Magenta was set up. An indecent investigation led by Kent and Essex Police. It was launched after an Independent Panel found over 450 lives were shortened, by doses of diamorphine, given without clinical justification.

Inside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

But now the families don't want the leader of that Panel, Bishop James Jones, to represent them at family meetings.

Saying his role as an advisor to the Health Secretary means he has a conflict of interests.

In response Bishop James Jones said:

I respect the long term struggle for justice of all the families. While the criminal investigation into over 700 cases is underway it is vital that no comments are made that would prejudice the outcome. I will continue to do all I can to seek truth, accountability and justice Bishop James Jones

Gladys Richards died at the hospital in 1998. Which is when her daughter first went to the Police. The 87 year old is one of the ten families.

Gillian says: "I'm trying very hard. Whether I have to make a pact with the devil or not, to live long enough to see this case into the criminal court. When I say this case, not just my mothers, but there has to be justice for all the other patients as well".

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta said: ‘The independent investigation into the deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital is ongoing and continues to make progress. The families affected are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation into the standard of care their loved ones received.

"Operation Magenta is one of the largest and most complex investigations of its nature in the history of UK policing and is subject to regular and rigorous review, with clear terms of reference to ensure all enquiries are carried out in a focused, independent and objective manner. We are considering the full range of criminal offences, whether committed by individuals or organisations".

"The investigation is progressing well with officers and staff continuing to take witness statements and review millions of pages of documents including more than 700 patient records and a significant number of materials from the previous three police investigations carried out by Hampshire Constabulary".

"Our relationship with the families is extremely important to us and we remain committed to building trust and confidence among them, as well as continuing to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation".

Some of the families say they've lost confidence. Releasing a video detailing their fight. Showing TV and newspaper headlines and ending with the names of those who died at the hospital.