Independent Office for Police Complaints will not investigate death of cow

The Independent Office for Police Complaints have confirmed they will not be investigating the way Thames Valley Police handled the death of a cow which was knocked down by a police car and then euthanised.

Videos shared on social media show the cow first on the loose on the A329M in Wokingham on the evening of 13th of May.

Officers and members of the public had tried to contain it after it escaped but two people were injured.

Cow on the loose in Wokingham

A police car then mounted the pavement striking the cow in Woodley. It was later put down.

The police were condemned for the decision by animal rights activists, who held a vigil for the cow on the 20th of May.

The IOPC said after carrying out a thorough assessment, Thames Valley Police did not meet the criteria for a referral and the matter has been sent back to the force.