Man due in court over Basingstoke double murder

A man is due in court charged with the murders of a man and a woman in Basingstoke.

The bodies of Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and Michelle Caroline Hibbert, 29, of Buckland Avenue in Basingstoke were found by officers in their home just before 2am on Sunday 20 June.

Police were called to the scene just before 2am where the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off the streets surrounding the property on Buckland Avenue as forensic teams searched nearby.

Stanley Elliot, 52, of Kiln Road in Sherborne St John, has been charged with their murder.

He will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court this morning.