Man in court charged with murder of Brighton man

A man is due in court today (23rd June) charged with the murder of 24-year-old Brighton man Billy Henham.

27-year-old Dushane Meikle of North Street, Brighton, was arrested on Monday night and was charged last night (22nd June). He will appear at Brighton Magistrates court.

Billy Henham's body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday 2nd January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concern for a person.

The scene at North Street, Brighton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two men aged 25 and 27 who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday night have been released under investigation.

Three other men have also been charged with the murder of Billy and were remanded in custody in May.

These are Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.