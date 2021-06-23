One step closer to home for carer after 150 days in hospital

Play video

Watch the moment Alan was discharged from the intensive care unit at the QEQM

A carer who has spent more than 150 days in hospital after developing Covid-19 is one step closer to going home.

Alan Finch has finally been discharged from the intensive care unit at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, and transferred to Harvey Ward at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital for rehabilitation.

It marks the next phase of his recovery, which has seen him battle sepsis and pneumonia, and spend two months in a coma.

Alan, who lives in Ramsgate and celebrated his 49th birthday in hospital, was first admitted in January after the couple both fell ill with Covid-19. While Claire recovered quickly, Alan's condition suddenly deteriorated and, just one day after being taken to hospital, he was moved to intensive care and put in an induced coma.

When he came round, two months later, staff had to wean him off the ventilator and teach him how to speak, swallow and move. Alan is expected to spend several weeks undergoing intensive rehabilitation before he is able to go home.