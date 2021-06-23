Emergency services search for canoeist in River Thames in Caversham

Emergency services have been searching the River Thames in Caversham following reports that a canoeist had fallen into the water.

Police and search and rescue teams were called to Thameside Promenade at around 1pm. Eyewitnesses say a canoeist had not been seen leaving the water.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Dee Road, Whitley Wood and Wokingham Road Fire Stations were sent to the scene, alongside the Water Rescue Unit and Specialist Boat from Caversham Road Fire Station, one additional Officer and supported by a crew from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A search of the surrounding area was conducted and the incident was handed over to Thames Valley Police, but some crews remain on scene".