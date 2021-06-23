Play video

Watch: Footage released of police chase through Littlehampton

Dashcam footage has been released showing police pursuing a drink driver through Littlehampton, who was twice over the legal limit.

Karl White caught the attention of officers who were on a routine patrol in the town, when they noticed his car’s number plate did not match the make and model of the grey Citroen C8 he was driving, on February 9th.

When they activated their lights, he drove off and as police followed him he reached speeds of up to 60mph in a residential area.

He only came to a stop after trying unsuccessfully to drive in between two pedestrian bollards. The car became stuck after hitting the bollards.

Karl White failed a roadside breath test which showed he had 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. That is more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Karl White was found to be more than twice over the legal drink drive limit Credit: Sussex Police

The 32 year old floor layer of no fixed address was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, drink-driving, driving with no licence, driving with no insurance, driving without a valid test certificate, failing to stop when required by police and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at Lewes Crown Court, and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 42 months.