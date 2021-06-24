Body found in search for missing canoeist in Caversham

Play video

Watch report by ITV News Meridian's John Willats

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in the River Thames in Caversham.

A canoeist entered the water yesterday near Caversham Bridge but wasn't seen to leave.

This afternoon following searches, the body of a man was recovered. His next of kin has been informed.

His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious. Thames Valley Police has said its thoughts 'remain with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time'.

It also thanked the local residents and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue who assisted with the search.