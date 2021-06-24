Home grown apples and strawberries could be "extinct" by 2046 due to a dwindling population of pollinators.

Bees, butterflies and bugs all play a key role in the food chain and they desperately need more flower patches across the country.

Around a third of the food we eat everyday relies on these pollinators, but due to a lack of "pit stops" they're struggling to refuel as they travel the UK.

People are being asked to give a corner of their back gardens, balconies, hanging baskets or any suitable location to help these insects recover.

Farmers in our region have teamed up with Buglife to launch a national call to the public, saying if enough people get involved this decline can be reversed.