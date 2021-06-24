Councillors hold full council meeting on beach with deck chairs and inflatables

Play video

Footage from the meeting

Councillors from Weymouth Town Council held a rather unusual council meeting today, gathering on deckchairs on the beach.

In the first meeting of its kind in the UK, 29 councillors, 5 officers and members of the public attended, to approve the annual budget and campaign for council meetings to continue online, which they say the Government have stopped.

It all ended with a bit of fun on the sand as the inflatables took centre stage for photos to mark the occasion. Bringing a whole new meaning to hot desking!