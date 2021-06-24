Eight Lloyds Banking Group branches to close in the Meridian region
Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Lloyds and Halifax banking brands, are to close eight of their branches in the Meridian region.
It will be closing five Lloyds branches and two Halifax branches as users shift to online banking.
Lloyds Branches which will close:
Bournemouth Westbourne
Faversham
Brighton Preston Circus
Henley-on-Thames
Tadley (Hampshire)
Haslemere
Halifax Branches which will close:
Chesham
Fleet
In a statement on the Lloyds website, the bank says it always takes in a number of factors when deciding to close a branch.